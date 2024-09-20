NEWBERRY — Follow all the exciting action of Newberry College athletics on the radio and on live stream courtesy of WKDK and FloSports.

Tune in to WKDK (1240 AM/101.7 FM) to live coverage of Wolves football, basketball and baseball games with the Hall of Fame Voice of the Wolves Jimmie Coggins.

You can listen to the Todd Knight Show every Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. during the football season live from the Newberry Shrine Club.

You can also enjoy exclusive access to Wolves Weekly, the weekly streaming show produced by Newberry College with your hosts Al de Lachica and Brett Loftis.

All Newberry College home events (except men’s wrestling and acrobatics and tumbling) and road games against South Atlantic Conference competition are live streamed on FloSports.

To subscribe to FloSports clink on this link – https://flosports.link/3OW5r07

Newberry College fans pay $99 annually or $14.99 per month.

Fans also enjoy event replays, live scores, results, highlights and news as well as the full FloSports library of award-winning content including Flo Originals.

How can you watch FloSports?

Web

Watch on any desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile browser.

*We recommend watching on the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Mobile Apps

Apple Store (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)

Google Play Store (Android phones and tablets)

Connected TV Apps

Roku Channel Store (most Roku devices)

Amazon Fire (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV stick)

Can I access my account on multiple devices?

Yes, you can access your account and subscription from any of the supported devices listed above. If you would like to stream from multiple devices at the same time, make sure they’re on the same WiFi connection or IP address.

Can I watch multiple streams from a live event at the same time?

Yes, you can watch up to 12 streams on one or multiple devices, connected to the same WiFi network or IP address. For example, you can stream on your iPhone, another on your laptop, and another on a Connected TV device like Roku at the same time.

Can I cancel anytime?

Yes, you can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

Visit the Account Details > Subscription page to make a change to your subscription.