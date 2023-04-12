EMORY, Va. — The No. 12 Newberry College women’s tennis team (15-2, 8-1 South Atlantic Conference) swept the Emory and Henry Wasps 7-0 in their Tuesday matchup. It is the third sweep of the season for the Wolves and their second in conference play.

Freshmen Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) and Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) started the Wolves off with a 6-0 victory on court three in doubles play. The 34th nationally ranked pairing of redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) also cruised to victory on court one, winning 6-1 and taking the doubles point for Newberry.

Castaneda, ranked 51st nationally as an individual, took 12 consecutive games from her opponent to secure the two-set 6-0, 6-0 victory. Junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) was the next to finish on court three. She won in two sets as well 6-0, 6-2. Miralles was the next to finish and easily took a 6-0, 6-1 victory on court five, securing the match for the Wolves.

Chamoun continued her winning ways as she also gave up just one set on court two, winning 6-1, 6-2. With the match decided, freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) and Vernon each played just one set on courts four and six respectively. Cardenas cruised to an 8-1 victory while Vernon gave up a few more games, but doubled up her opponent and won 8-4.