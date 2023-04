Joe Trainor and Terry Wilbanks with the hole-in-one prize for hole 17, sponsored by Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC, for the Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament, which was held on April 1.

Joe Trainor with Bob Jones, Harold Folk and Bill Braswell with the hole-in-one prize for hole 17, sponsored by Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC, for the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation Golf Tournament, being held on April 13.

Joe Trainor and Terry Wilbanks with the hole-in-one prize for hole 17, sponsored by Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC, for the Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament, which was held on April 1.