EMORY, Va. — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (10-8, 4-5 South Atlantic Conference) stopped their two-game conference losing streak in grand style with a 7-0 sweep of the Emory and Henry Wasps (5-12, 1-9 SAC). Between singles and doubles play the teams competed in a total of 14 sets. The Wolves took all 14 sets from the Wasps, allowing them to score more than four games just twice across the entire match.

Sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) started the Wolves off with a 6-3 victory on court one in singles play. Seniors Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) secured a close, 7-6 victory on court two to secure the point. They took the tiebreaker 7-3. Junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and sophomore Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) rounded out things on court three with a 6-4 victory to sweep the doubles point.

Bivol was the first to finish in singles play, taking a two-set, 6-1. 6-2 victory on court two. Schomburg followed up with a victory on court one, winning by the same score as Bivol. Fritz was the next to finish on court three, doubling his opponent in the first set 6-3 and needing an extra set to secure the victory in the second set 7-5 and claim the match for the Wolves.

Blavignat was the next to finish on court five. He took a two-set 6-4, 6-3 victory. With the match decided, Friedland played a single set against his opponent which he won 8-2. Grabia rounded out things on court four with a 6-4 victory in consecutive sets to seal the sweep for the Wolves.