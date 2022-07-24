SOUTH CAROLINA — FloSports, an innovator in sports streaming and original content, and the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) announced a historic media rights partnership. Representing the largest NCAA Division II media rights agreement to date, FloSports will become the exclusive digital platform of the SAC Live Digital Network, showcasing all live and on-demand events in the SAC including the league’s 23 championships.

The partnership will deliver high quality and creative productions of all SAC events over the next five years, including all regular-season games and championship events, along with new and original content on the FloSports network. The collaborative effort will maximize the exposure of SAC sports, making them available to a global audience while strengthening the SAC’s ability to build a greater direct relationship with its fans. The SAC becomes the first Division II collegiate conference to sign a full league-wide partnership with FloSports as its primary media partner.

“The South Atlantic Conference significantly bolsters our collegiate programming,” said Chris Keldorf Sr. director, global rights acquisition, FloSports. “We’re committed to providing SAC member schools and athletes with a robust digital platform to connect with their communities and fans. FloSports is looking forward to collaborating with Commissioner Britz, his team and all the SAC member universities.”

“We are beyond thrilled and excited to partner with FloSports for the streaming of our athletic events,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “This partnership will expand the SAC brand and broadcast audience as well as enhance the streaming experience for the participants and fans. This is a historic agreement, and we are proud to lead the way in what we feel is the future of sports broadcasting.”

The 13 South Atlantic Conference members include Anderson University, Carson-Newman University, Catawba College, Coker University, Emory & Henry College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Limestone University, Lincoln-Memorial University, Mars Hill University, Newberry College, Tusculum University, Wingate University and The University of Virginia’s College of Wise.

Associate members of the conference for football only include Barton College and Erskine College, while associate members for field hockey include Belmont Abbey College, Converse University, Lander University and University of Mount Olive.

The SAC becomes the first Division II collegiate conference to sign a full league-wide partnership with FloSports as its primary media partner. SAC fans can sign up for an annual subscription to FloSports at flosports.tv/sac. Also, anyone who subscribes using a SAC member institution domain (.edu) e-mail address will be eligible for an additional discounted subscription rate. SAC member institutions will share more information about these plans directly with students, staff, and fans.

Any subscription provides access to the entire award-winning FloSports platform that also includes over 25 vertical sports categories including combat sports, motorsports, cheerleading, hockey, rugby, track-and-field/cross-country and more. FloSports is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

The agreement marks the seventh conference to partner with FloSports in efforts to bolster their teams and athlete visibility with a transformative digital platform. Through agreements with BIG EAST, Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA), Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA), Gulf South Conference (GSC), Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), FloSports has strengthened and enhanced fan connectivity with compelling content and premium production.

For more information regarding the South Atlantic Conference partnership with FloSports, visit flosports.tv/sac.