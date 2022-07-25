NEWBERRY — Hugh Gray, director of Westview Behavioral Health Services, has been elected president of the Behavioral Health Services Association of South Carolina (BHSA).

“It’s a great honor to work with such a dedicated group of service providers around the state,” said Gray.

The mission of BHSA is to promote, strengthen, protect and advocate for member agencies and the provision of quality behavioral health services in South Carolina. BHSA’s membership consists of the 31 county authorities who partner with the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services to deliver substance use prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery support services in each of the 46 counties.

“The use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs affects South Carolinians of all ages and from all walks of life,” said Gray. “Problems surface in our workplaces, on our highways, in our healthcare system and in the criminal justice system. Complex problems require complex solutions and the environment, whether that be market competition, legislation, or community norms and trends, is always shifting. That makes it very challenging to provide services in this field.”

Each year, more than 50,000 individuals receive direct intervention and/or treatment services from our agencies. Since its creation in 1973, the system has provided services for more than one million South Carolinians.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with so many people at the county and state level to make our communities even stronger,” said Gray.