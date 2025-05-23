WHITMIRE, S.C. — Newberry College is yet again adding another veyr good local product. Whitmire’s senior running back Kayshaun Schumpert officially signed with the Wolves on Monday, May 12.

The senior running back started all four years on varsity while at Whitmire. He eclipsed the 1,000 rushing mark twice in his career as a junior(1,083) and senior(1,074). Schumpert rushed for a career total of 3,584 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 298 career receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Schumpert also contributed on the defensive side of the ball at defensive back and totaled 30 tackles in his career with one career interception and fumble recovery. His outstanding career also was filled with all-region selections(3x) and earned him the 2023 Newberry Observer Offensive Player of the Year.

In addition to his outstanding football achievements, Schumpert is an honor roll student, he’s apart of the Exchange Club, Rotary Club and a multiple sport athlete(Varisty baseball, basketball, and weight lifting). Congratulations to Kayshaun and good luck at the next level!

