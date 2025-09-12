CLINTON — For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start after winning ‘Battle of the Belt’ on last Friday. Newberry(3-0) defeated Clinton(1-2) by the score of 41-12 on Friday, September 5th in their 99th meeting all-time.

The Bulldogs entered Friday night’s contest looking to shake a four game losing streak against their rivals. They hadn’t defeated the Red Devils since the 2019-20 season, and the stakes were even higher because the Bulldogs are trying to do what Clinton did last season, which is win a state title.

Starting quarterback Kenton Caldwell and the Bulldogs’ were locked in from the first quarter of the game. Caldwell scored his first touchdown of the night on a quarterback keeper near the goal line to give Newberry a 6-0 lead.

Caldwell would use his legs again late in the first quarter for a 14-yard rushing touchdown for his second touchdown of the night and the they would convert on the two-point conversion attempt to give them a 14-0 lead.

The second quarter started off much like the first with the Bulldogs going on a long scoring drive to take a 20-0 lead after Caldwell scored his third rushing touchdown of the night. Newberry had the home crowd at Clinton stunned as they took a 20-0 lead in the early parts of the second quarter.

There was plenty of football left, and the Red Devils finally showed signs of life with a quick touchdown drive. Javen Cook set the the Red Devils up with a long 76-yard run that put them in the red zone for the first time in the game. Owen Glenn then punched it in for a score with a four-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 20-6.

Newberry went on another long scoring drive to match Clinton’s quick touchdown drive. Caldwell got his fourth total touchdown after finding senior tight end Jamel Howse for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Clinton couldn’t respond with their offense, but did with their defense as they finally forced Newberry to punt for the first time in the game. The Red Devils then was able to get a touchdown late in the half to cut into the deficit some more. Newberry still led 27-12 at halftime. Caldwell was 13-of-15 passing with 88 passing yards and 134 rushing yards along with four total touchdowns, three rushing, one passing, in the first half.

The Red Devils’ defense were finally able to slow the Bulldogs’ hot offense down for majority of the third quarter, but Newberry would find a way to put together a scoring late in the game. Caldwell again capped off a long scoring drive using his legs as he scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the night from three-yards out.

Clinton found themselves trailing 34-12 heading into the fourth quarter and would not have a miracle comeback. The Bulldogs put the Red Devils to bed with their final scoring drive that came about halfway through the final quarter. Caldwell found Jamere Crooks on a 15-yard touchdown pass where Crooks made a circus catch.

The senior dual-threat quarterback finished the night with 300-plus yards of total offense and six total touchdowns, four rushing and two passing. The Bulldogs’ defense dominated and shut down the Red Devils’ offense. Newberry has allowed just 26 total points to opponents this season.

