PROSPERITY, S.C. —The Lady Rebels magical playoffs run came to an end in the district championship. Mid-Carolina(9-15, 7-0 region 3-AA) fell 18-8 to Pelion(16-7, 5-6 region 2-AA) on Thursday, May 15.

Mid-Carolina won a hard fought, extra innings battle on Wednesday, May 14 at home against High Point Academy, and then had to travel to Pelion to face the Lady Panthers for a chance at a district championship.

Pelion jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Rebels quickly responded at the top of the second inning with their hot bats and were able to score eight runs to take a 8-2 lead.

Unfortunately, that lead was short lived because Pelion answered their eight runs with 10 runs of their own at the bottom of the second inning to reclaim the lead, 12-8.

The third inning was scoreless for both teams but the Lady Rebels were still hanging around. Things fell apart for the visiting Rebels at the bottom of the fourth inning when they gave up another four runs and found themselves trailing 16-8.

Mid-Carolina desperately needed a surge from their offense at the top of the fifth inning, but could not get it. They went scoreless and Pelion put them to bed by adding two more runs for insurance at the bottom of the fifth inning. The Lady Rebels committed nine errors in the game, gave up 13 hits and allowed a season high of 18 runs.

Despite the tough loss, the Lady Rebels still had a very successful season. It was their third consecutive season that they advanced to the district championship and will graduate one of the most successful senior classes in school history. This senior class have won a district championship, made the playoffs every season, two-time region champions and made it to the Upper State Championship in 2023.

Congratulations to the Lady Rebels on a successful season and good luck to all of the seniors graduating in May.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews