NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs season came to an end of Tuesday evening after a tough road playoffs loss. Newberry(16-13, 7-5 region 5-AAA) fell 8-4 to Aynor(16-4, 9-1 region 7-AAA) on May 13 in the 3A state playoffs.

Newberry reached the district championship round for the first time since the 2006-07 season and were looking to bring a title home but had to go through a tough Aynor team to do it. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets met in the second round of the playoffs and Aynor took the first game by the score of 10-0.

The Bulldogs were looking for revenge,but came up short after a hard fought battle. Newberry season ended but they turned things around this season after missing the playoffs on last year and finishing with a record below .500. This season was also the first time that they finished the season with a .500 or better record since the 2020-21 school year.

The Newberry High School official baseball page wrote on X, “The Dogs finish the season 16-13 on the season and reached the district championship for the the first time since 06-07. Thank you to our seniors who had poured everything into our program. We are excited about the future of Newberry baseball.”

Congratulations to the Bulldogs on a very good turnaround season and good luck to all of the seniors at the next level that will be graduating this month.

