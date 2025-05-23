NEWBERRY — Newberry High School have four members of their varsity baseball team selected to the region 4-AAA team. Bryce Satterwhite, Will Satterwhite, Jackson Griffin and Mason Mills are the four Bulldogs that made the all-region team. The four players all help contribute to the resurgence of Bulldogs’ baseball this season. The team finished with an overall record of .500 or better for the first time since the 2020-21 school year.

Will is a senior that split time starting in the middle infield, outfield and at pitcher for the Bulldogs this season. Bryce is a senior starting catcher for the Bulldogs. As a junior, he finished second on the time in total hits and total RBIs.

Griffin is a senior as well and split time as starter in the infield and pitcher. As a junior, he led the Bulldogs in total home runs.

Mills is the youngest of the group to be selected as all-region. The sophomore took over first base duties when Kenyon Wise went down early in the season with a dislocated elbow. Mills took a huge jump in his sophomore season as he had career highs in batting average, total hits and total RBIs.

Congratulations to the four Bulldogs and a special congratulations to the four seniors that will be graduating from Newberry High School this week!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews