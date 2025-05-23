PROSPERITY, S.C. — Several Mid-Carolina Rebels receive postseason accolades for their respective sports.

The first on the list is the girls varsity lacrosse team. Kaylee Belcher, Jayden Kinard, Carmela Burnside, Blythie Riddle, Ava Pullen, Piper Haskett and Kiara Robinson were all-district selections.

Belcher and Kinard held down the mid-field for the Lady Rebels lacrosse team this season and were selected as second team all-district. Burnside and Riddle were two defensive anchors for the Lady Rebels this season and were also second team all-district defense.

Burnside had six total saves this season and Riddle started at goalie with 90 saves this season. Pullen was the last of the Lady Rebels to be in second team all-district.

Robinson was second on the team in goals(35) and total points(36)from her mid-field position. Her stellar performance this season landed her on first team all-district and all-Upper State second team.

Haskett led the team in goals(44) and total points(46). She was selected as first team all-district, all-District position player of the year, first team all-Upper State and second team all-state as a mid-fielder.

The varsity boys’ soccer team had an outstanding season as well with a 12-5 record, 8-2 region 3-AA record and advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

Ryker Woolstenhulme, Cash Knight, Dantzler Covington, Ryan Conder and Carson Conder were all-region selections this season.

Woolenstenhulme was third on the team in goals with 10. Ryan had four goals this season and led the team with 21 assists. Carson was a huge defensive anchor for the Rebels this season at his goalie position and had a team-high of 39 saves.

Knight led the team in goals with 28 total and accounted for 63 points. Covington put together a solid season as well being a utility knife for the Rebels by doing some of everything to contribute to wins. \

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews