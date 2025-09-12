NEWBERRY — Zarek Reid wins the Junior Club Championship at the Country Club of Newberry — not once, but two years in a row!

Reid is a 10th grader at Newberry high school and has been a two year Lettermen for the Newberry high school varsity golf team. He competes in the South Carolina Junior Golf Association tournaments and is ranked in the top 100 for the class of 2028 .

He and his varsity bulldog teammates are primed for a fantastic 2026 season, which will led by head coach Brian Redd. Last season, the Bulldogs made it to the AAA State Championship tournament and finihsed in the top 14. They also shot a season best 336 and 330 in day two of the tournament that helped them move into the top 15. Noah Mohler was one of two Newberry County players to make the Midlands all-area team in 2024. Reid is hoping he is one of thos players named all-area for this upcoming season, which officially won’t begin until Spring 2026.

