PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School announced their April Rebels of the Month who exemplified the Mindset – The Time is Now by showing that their power exists in the moment and understanding that they cannot change the past, but they can change their future.
Team LOAF: Carter Vinson, Dylan Carter.
Team MC8: Sophia Abraham, Donovan Holmes.
Team ROAR: Emily Cannady, Zy’marion Neal.
Team MC Nation: Carson Livingston, Nathaniel Crawford.
Team Rebel Dynasty: Landon Templin, Jaida Wicker.
Team Stars: Chance Thomas, Avery Purcell.
Team Rockets: Lillian Farmer, Kieran Morris.
Related Arts: Makiah Glasgow, Mahki McCray, Kristen Shacker, Demarcus Richards, Laila Bavilacqua, Easton Milstead.
Team MC: Katelin Lovette.