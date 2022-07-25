PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School announced their April Rebels of the Month who exemplified the Mindset – The Time is Now by showing that their power exists in the moment and understanding that they cannot change the past, but they can change their future.

Team LOAF: Carter Vinson, Dylan Carter.

Team MC8: Sophia Abraham, Donovan Holmes.

Team ROAR: Emily Cannady, Zy’marion Neal.

Team MC Nation: Carson Livingston, Nathaniel Crawford.

Team Rebel Dynasty: Landon Templin, Jaida Wicker.

Team Stars: Chance Thomas, Avery Purcell.

Team Rockets: Lillian Farmer, Kieran Morris.

Related Arts: Makiah Glasgow, Mahki McCray, Kristen Shacker, Demarcus Richards, Laila Bavilacqua, Easton Milstead.

Team MC: Katelin Lovette.