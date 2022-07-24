NEWBERRY — Anyone who enjoys visiting Lynch’s Woods Park should be aware of a few upcoming closures.

The good news is the majority of trails will remain open to visitors. Newberry has been selected as a Spartan Race location and while the bulk of set-up and events will take place on the Johnson Farm (adjoining the park), there will be some race routes and obstacles that will bring racers through Lynch’s Woods. Therefore, beginning July 25, the inner gates for the gravel road that loops around the perimeter of the park will be closed.

Additionally, the main gate will be closed beginning July 29 and all gates will remain closed through August 1. During this time, Newberry County Public Works will also perform routine maintenance on the gravel road and some of the bridges.

• July 25-29: Inner gates on gravel road closed (vehicular access to picnic shelter area will remain open as well as access to all trails).

• July 29-August 1: Main gate and inner gates closed (only hiking and biking trails are open, park is closed to vehicular and equestrian traffic; parking is available behind the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department).

During these dates, the county requests that visitors to Lynch’s Woods avoid areas where Spartan Race obstacles are being constructed or have been constructed.

The Spartan Race will take place July 30-31.