Women win, men fall to Mars Hill

NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s tennis swept the Mars Hill Lions, 7-0. While the men lost their contest, 5-2 in action on March 10.

In women’s doubles play, juniors Amy Griffiths and Lucy Spice won 6-0 at second doubles and sophomore Rebecca Gibbons and freshman Rosie Harfield also blanked their opponents at third doubles. Senior Elisa Aguirre and junior Judit Gonzalez Agud won 6-2 at first doubles.

In women’s singles play, Spice was the only Wolves player to go three sets, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 at fourth singles. Gonzalez Agud only lost one point at first singles, and Aguirre won 6-4, 5-2 at second singles. Griffiths continued her stellar season with a 6-2, 6-0 fourth singles win. She is 18-1 on the season overall. Gibbons bested her opponent 6-1, 6-1 on the sixth singles court. Freshman Ish Singh won 8-7 at fifth singles to complete the 7-0 sweep of the Lions.

For the men, Mars Hill claimed the doubles point despite a good effort on the first doubles court from the Wolves. Playing at first doubles for the second-consecutive match, senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola and sophomore Marcel Schomburg won 6-2. Juniors Luke Layton and Stratas Anastopoulo lost 0-6 at second doubles and freshman Enzo Blavignat and Junior Adam Black lost 3-6 at third doubles.

The Wolves only grabbed two points on the singles court. Schomburg won 6-3, 6-2 at second singles and Garcia de Sola won 6-3, 8-4 at third singles. Blavignat lost 4-6, 4-6 on the top court. Anastopoulo’s opponent forced a third set after the first sets shook out 6-3, 3-6. In the tiebreaker, Anastopoulo lost 7-5. Layton lost at fifth singles and Black fell 0-6 at sixth singles.