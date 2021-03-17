Coker downs Newberry in midweek clash

NEWBERRY — Coker defeated Newberry 7-4, March 10, in non-conference baseball action.

The Cobras got on the board with two runs in the top of the first to take the early lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Nick Butler hit a one-out single and stole second. He then scored on a single by Luke Orr to cut the deficit to one.

The two teams traded single runs in the fourth to make the score 3-2. In the bottom of the fifth, Butler led off the inning with a single and again stole second. He scored on a Coker error to tie the game at three. Coker answered with a run in the top of the sixth to again take the lead. In the bottom of the seventh, the Wolves took advantage of a Cobra error to tie the game at four. However, Coker would respond with two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to claim the victory.