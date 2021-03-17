NEWBERRY — Newberry College sophomore setter Avery Webb dished out 32 assists and had 12 digs as the Wolves beat the visiting Lenoir-Rhyne Bears in three sets on March 10.

With Webb serving, the Wolves jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Senior middle blocker Zoe Dinkins had two kills during the three-point opening rally. The Bears managed to tie things up four times in the early going, but after a knotted score at 8-8, Newberry rattled off their second run of the match. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Hall had one service ace over her four serves as the Wolves rallied for five-consecutive points, 13-8.

Hall served up another ace to force set point, 24-16. After the Bears scored twice against set point, freshman middle hitter Margaret McMahon earned a kill to finish off set one, 25-18. McMahon ended the evening with six kills on a .306 percentage.

In the second set, the Bears struck first, but Newberry responded with a four-point run with Webb at the service line once again.

The Wolves outscored the Bears 6-2 after a 12-12 tie. Dinkins had two aces and freshman defensive specialist Lauren Black had one as Newberry earned an 18-14 lead. Once again, the Bears scored twice while facing a Newberry set point but could not keep their rally alive long enough and the Wolves won set two 25-22 on a Lenoir-Rhyne service error.

Junior libero Amanda Berecz was at the service line during Newberry’s longest rally in the third. The Bears made five-consecutive errors allowing the Wolves to jump ahead 13-6. After a service error from Berecz stopped the scoring streak, the Wolves ripped off a four-point run to take a ten-point, 17-7 lead. During this run, the Wolves were on the attack earning two kills and a service ace.

After a 20-11 score, the Wolves bested the Bears on five of the next 10 points and they coasted to a 25-16. Senior outside hitter Natasha Bannister earned the match-winning kill. She had nine kills on the night as the Wolves swept Lenoir-Rhyne, 3-0.

Fast Facts

• Junior outside hitter Katie Ullsperger had two kills, two block assists, and an assist in the win. She now has 199 kills in her career.

• The Wolves had six blocks on the night with five different players earning a block assist. Dinkins led the way with four block assists.

• Newberry won back-to-back games for the first time since they won two sets in one day on Aug. 24, 2018.

• As a team,the Wolves hit .259, their highest mark of the season so far.