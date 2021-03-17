Queens overpower Wolves men and women

NEWBERRY —The Newberry College soccer teams both dropped contests against the Royals of Queens University of Charlotte on March 11.

The men’s soccer team dropped a 3-1 conference matchup to the Royals. The loss drops the Wolves to a 0-3-1 record on the season, with a 0-2 mark in conference action.

The lone goal for the men came in the 14th minute when Liam Marolany got a nice run down the middle of the field and used his right foot to beat the Queens goalkeeper, giving the Wolves a 1-0 lead. They would hold the lead until the 41st minute when Felipe Mendonca scored the first of what would end up being three goals, with his first one tying the game heading into halftime. Mendonca scored again in the 49th minute to give the Royals a 2-1 lead before connecting for his third in the 65th minute.

The Wolves out shot the Royals 9-7, with five of those shots coming in the first half. Newberry also had more corner kicks than Queens, 5-3. Newberry’s Jacob Williams recorded the lone save of the night in the 39th minute when he made a diving save off a low shot from a Queens attacker. Offensively, Wynston Johnson led the Wolves, recording three shots on the night. Marolany, Tre Bonaparte, Quovardis Ragland and Dan Stryffeler all had shots, with Marolany recording one shot on goal.

The Wolves women’s team lost their first home match of the season that night, falling to Queens 3-0. The loss drops Newberry’s record to 3-2 on the season and gives them a 1-2 record in SAC action.

Queens wasted no time in scoring, as Emma Stockton scored in the second minute to give the visitors an early lead. Mia Manuel scored in the 19th minute to give them a 2-0 lead before they added a third in the closing minutes. The Wolves had a scoring chance in the 75th minute when Rizza Songco connected on a shot, but it sailed out of bounds. Jacqueline Aldrete had one final shot in the closing minutes, taking one off a free kick that went wide of the net. The Queens defense was able to prevent the Wolves from getting off another shot, securing the win.

Delaney Hood got the start in net for the Wolves and recorded three saves. Jayleen Gant came on at halftime, playing 45 minutes for the Wolves. Offensively, Aldrete had two shots for the Wolves, while Salley Slice and Songco both had one shot.