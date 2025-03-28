CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson men’s basketball team NCAA Tournament run was short lived this season as they got bounced in the first round. The Tigers took on a hot McNeese State team who entered the tournament on an 11-game win streak. They fell 69-67, but the final score was very misleading.

The Tigers had high expectations after an Elite Eight run last season and finishing the season winning nine of their last 11 games which included defeating North Carolina and top ranked Duke on Feb. 8th. Also, Clemson entered the tournament with a chip on their shoulder after the disappointing end to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament where they loss on a controversial call.

Unfortunately, none of those things came into play against the Cowboys in the first round. The Tigers came out flat and senior leader Chase Hunter didn’t get going until the second half, but it was a little too late. Clemson found themselves down by 24 points at one point in the game and they never really recovered. They did make a great run late in the second half, but the magic surrounding last year’s team never surfaced for this year’s squad. Now, the Tigers will look to the off-season and certainly have to replace with what’s left of the players that took this program to the Elite Eight a year ago.

Hunter and Ian Schiefflin are the last of that group and both will be departing. So, now fans are wondering whether the 2023-24 season was lightning in a bottle or could it be duplicated? Only time will tell, but this off-season will be very important for the Tigers men’s basketball program and they transfer portal will be key. They were able to add Zac Foster, four-star point guard from Atlanta, GA, along with two three-star recruits Chase Thompson and Trent Steinour. Hopefully, they young talent can mesh well with some college veterans from the transfer portal to sustain their recent success.

The Tigers were able to compile 20-plus wins over the last three seasons and had back-to-back tournament appearances in the last two seasons. Now, they will turn the page on that chapter and head coach Brad Brownell will be tasked with developing a new group of young talent in the constant changing landscape of the new age of college athletics.

