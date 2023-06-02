One day Jesus needed to go to Samaria. Jacob’s well was there. Jesus being weary with his journey, sat on the well. A woman came to draw water. Jesus asked her for a drink. The woman couldn’t believe Jesus asked her for a drink of water, because the Jews had no dealings with the Samaritans.

Jesus said to her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that said to thee, Give me to drink; thou would have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water. She told Jesus you have nothing to draw with and the well is deep.

Jesus said to her whosoever drinketh of this water will thirst again. But whosoever drinketh of this water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.

The woman said Sir, give me this water, that I thirst not, neither come to draw. Jesus told her to call her husband. She told Him she had no husband

Jesus told her she had five husbands and the one she was with now was not her husband. He knows everything about us.

The woman left her water pot and went into the city, and told the men, come see a man, which told me all things that ever I did: is this not the Christ? We should be telling others: come see a man that can cleanse us from our sins. Come see a man that can help us through all things.

The living water Jesus has to offer is for everyone. Once you drink this living water, you will never be the same. Read John 4: 1-42.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.