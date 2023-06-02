Laila’s ice cream was provided as a treat to the Academic All Stars.

Students were recognized from Gallman, Boundary, Newberry and Reuben elementary schools as well as Newberry Academy.

Mayor Foster Senn welcomed the group and congratulated them on a job well done.

NEWBERRY — Students from Gallman, Boundary, Newberry and Reuben elementary schools and Newberry Academy were recognized on May 17 at the Newberry Opera House as part of the City of Newberry’s annual Academic All-Star Night.

Each student was recognized on stage with a certificate and was also presented with an ice cream treat from Laila’s Place, prior to the program.

Academic All-Stars were chosen by their elementary school for having been on the honor roll most or all of the academic year. Students in third, fourth and fifth grades were recognized by Mayor Foster Senn and City Councilperson Lemont Glasgow.

“We want to congratulate you on your accomplishments this year,” Senn told students. “Your teacher said you learned enough in reading, writing, math, science, history and all your work to be one of the top students in your class and in your school. You are a City of Newberry Academic All-Star, congratulations.”

Glasgow encouraged the students to keep going and to dream big.

“Being on the honor roll means you’re learning and you’re working,” Glasgow said. “If you keep doing that, I know you will get to be an adult and have a bunch of opportunities.”

Glasgow named many of the opportunities the students could choose to do in the future including becoming doctors, web developers, school principals, airline pilots, factory workers or businessmen and businesswomen that own their own businesses.

“I encourage you to keep working hard in school and to dream big about your future,” he said.

Senn reminded students to thank their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others for helping them along the way and their teachers and principals for being keys to their success. He thanked the Newberry Opera House, Laila’s Place and city staff for making the event a success.

Boundary Elementary:

The following students were recognized from Boundary Street Elementary School in the third grade: Jayden Bishop, Samara Farrow, Allie Graves, Janariah Jackson, Carson Long, Noe Luviano, Emma Metts, Axel Vazquez Morales, Kaylin Ruff, Naveyah Smith, William Stone, Dayvin Morales Tomas, Guy Waters and Makayla Wise. Fourth grade students recognized were: Jaycob Osorio Aguilar, Cheyanne Aldrich, Bryan Butler, Zakyla Byrd, Jackson Heydeck, Katelyn Kennedy, Mariah Kinard, Dominic Schmidt, Adelaide Tribble and Michael Wimberley. Fifth grade students recognized included: Arian Ramirez Artega, Jaterrius Bell, Dennis Caughman, Adileny Gomez Constanza, Alexis Aguilar Escalante, Avery Carroll Etheredge, Tristan Goins, Jose Vazquez Gonzalez, Yocelyn Ortiz Hernandez, Aubriauna Maybin, Jacory Sanders, Jalon Shelton, Kayden Summers, Allan Tolle, Makayla Trammell, Ramon Flores Vazquez, Danasia Waters and Laskyejah Epps Yarborough.

Gallman Elementary:

The following students were recognized from Gallman Elementary School in the third grade: Levi Anderson, Adamari Benitez, Ky leigh Boyd, Darwin Lucas Domingo, Eian Harmon, Zi Yanna Houston, Zaria Kibler, Alexis Luz, Myles Mingo, Floyd Praylow, Destinie Pritchett, Jade Vargas Santiago, Xavieon Tuck and Ra Niyah Wicker. Fourth grade students recognized were: Avalyn Baron, Taylor Bates, Taevion Briggs, Azorria Chandler, Skye Dai Coleman, William Ellis, Noah Fuller, James Gilliam, Jessica Garcia Guzman, Taygen Hazel, Alyssa Henderson, Aubrey Henderson, Chaden Holley, Jamari Grey Hughey, Lihanna Kennedy, Ja Miayah Lindler, Zoey Lominack, Tristan Long, Serenity Martin, Maite Gonzalez Martinez, Allison Miner, Miguel Arvizu Molina, Stacy Pineda, Alahna Rhoads, Nevaeh Robles, Haden Spears, Landon Wood and Jayden Young. Fifth grade students recognized included: Esteban Espinosa Acosta, Lena Catucci, Cali Derrick, Adriana Evans, Za Nyrii Evans, Aubrey Kitchen, Virley Flores Lopez, Aaron Luz, Ian Rodriguez, Tyveonunia Sims, Korbyn Singley, Stephen Szczepanski, Shamariah Washington and Anthony Torres Xutuc.

Newberry Academy:

The following students were recognized from Newberry Academy in the third grade: Jaxson Chrisley, Gabriel Hernandez, Summer Kesler, Cooper McCormack, Tuck Samargo, Jackson Stegenga and Alivia Warrington. Fourth grade students recognized were: Jedidiah Caudill, Frankie Galina, Molly Hayes, Drew Johnson, Blaine Mays, Jessie Mercer, Evelyn Morris, Emma Perry, Colton Rich and Gage Shealy. Fifth grade students recognized included: Corban Caudill, Aubrey DeBat, Addison James, Jack Klingelsmith, Jeter Limperis-Mannara, Micah Mayer, Alivia McKenzie, Haileigh Mercer, Mabry Miller, Harper Piersol, Wyatt Pitts, Liza Shaw, Paisley Shields, Heidyn Sims, Hunter Starkey, Harlan Thrower and Braylon Williams.

Newberry Elementary:

The following students were recognized from Newberry Elementary in the third grade: Kayden Bowers, Damya Conway, Sherlyn Cisneros-Ordaz, Braelyn Davis, Bryan Nuno Eugenio, Yareli Reyes Flores, Winter Gallmon, Garrian Gartman, Jacorian Grier, Dahlia Henderson, Jadien Houseal, Tarell Houseal, Aubreigh Hyler, Bentley Johnson, Ka’mareanna Jones, Kenedi Jones, Loni Keaten, Abigail Lozoya-Ocampo, Belinda Morales, Nehitan Perez Perez, Jayson Espinoza Rojas, Aubrey Rutherford, Jhonattan Salmeron-lopez, Riley Saylers, Kaiden Suber, Iyona Tobe and King Wells. Fourth grade students recognized were: Zaya Coleman, Carmelo Counts, My’Asia Cromer, Sheila Gomez, Johann Gonzales, Haylee Hyler, Yovani Mazariegos, Isaias Meza, Arturo Montoya, Justin Parker, Davion Walker-Reed, Ethan Tribble, Aidan Wessinger and Albrieonna Wicker. Fifth grade students recognized included: Kyen Bates, Tremel Brown, Tarrell Butler, Antoine Cromer Jr., Alexander Flores, Liliana Fry, Jessica Gamez, Zoey Gardner, Yadielys Lebron-Lopez, Kayden Licea, Khabirr Logan, Melvin Lopez Lopez, Latod Newby, Bentley Pauley, Jareli Pena-Salazar, Jamari Praylow, Jerry Rojas-Vazquez, Dravion Surry, Ruby Tellez-Lucas, Nelliel Vargas, London Wicker, Madison Wilson and Ay’Zion Wise.

Reuben Elementary:

The following students were recognized from Reuben Elementary in the third grade: Zaiden Bush, Amos Degroot, Liliana Gutierrez, Ethan Nunez, Xander Seegers, Maverick Temples, Aiden Walton, Jerrell Williams and Citalee Willingham. Fourth grade students recognized were: Owen Berry, Spencer Bratton, Ali Chapman, Jordan Fuentes, Rajon Jacobs, Simrandeep Kaur, Evany Recinos Velazquez and Harper Rowe. Fifth grade students recognized included: Gracelyn Clark, Jeremiah Dyal, Honesty Hawkins, Brandon Recinos Rodriguez, Lorrie Siriphong, Jernee Stephenson and Andy Walton.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.