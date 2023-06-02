NEWBERRY – The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) announced its Division II All-Region teams and three Newberry College men’s lacrosse players were named to the South Region team.

Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) was named to the Second Team as a midfielder, and Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) and Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) were tabbed as honorable mentions as a defender and midfielder, respectively.

Westmoreland, who was also named to the South Atlantic Conference’s First Team All-Conference this season, registered 33 goals and 15 assists to help the Wolves to the winningest season in Newberry history. That included a four-goal, two assist showing against Lincoln Memorial in the first SAC Tournament win in program history, a 20-9 victory last month.

Travassos, who was also named to the Second Team All-Conference in the SAC, led the Wolves defensively with 28 caused turnovers and 59 ground balls. After his tremendous six caused turnovers and eight ground balls against Anderson in March, Travassos earned the SAC Varsity Gems Defensive Player of the Week award.

Bukta was likewise a member of the SAC Second Team All-Conference this season and contributed 24 goals and nine assists for the Wolves. Bukta had four games’ worth of hat tricks in 2023, and helped propel Newberry into the SAC semifinals with a trio of goals against LMU in the quarterfinals.