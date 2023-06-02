NEWBERRY — As the team prepares for hosting the second Southeast Regional bracket of the 2023 NCAA Division II Baseball tournament, the Newberry College baseball team was recognized for their hard work in the class room as five members of the team were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Teams, as announced by the organization.

Junior Rhett Jolly (Edgefield), junior Jesse Free (Moncks Corner), sophomore Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, P.R.), sophomore Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) and senior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) were all named to the team. CSC’s academic awards, including Academic All-District and Academic All-America, honor student athletes who have spent at least one year at their current institution and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

With the Academic All-District selections made, all selections across the country are now eligible for Academic All-America with the teams to be announced on Tuesday, June 6.