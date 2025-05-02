GREEN BAY, WIS. — The 2025 NFL Draft took place from April 24th-26th. A lot of discussion was surrounding certain players, especially with the last name Sanders, but Clemson and South Carolina both had quite a few players selected in the draft.

Clemson had a resurgence type of season as they found themselves sitting at the top of the hill in the ACC once again as they defeated SMU in ACC Championship game to win their ninth conference title in program history. The win also landed them in the College Football Playoffs even though it was short lived with a first round exit. The successful season help three players get drafted in 2025.

The first was linebacker Barrett Carter, who went in the fourth round to the Cincinatti Bengals with the 119th overall pick. Then, safety R.J. Mickens was selected two rounds later, sixth round, by Los Angeles Chargers with the 214 overall pick. Finally, senior running back Phil Mafah was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 239th overall pick in the seventh round.

Tight end Jake Briningstool, offensive lineman Marcus Tate, defensive lineman Payton Page and punter Aidan Swanson all went undrafted but are expected sign training camp deals with NFL teams.

As for their in state rivals, the Gamecocks five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft after taking the SEC and the college football world by storm with a very good season. South Carolina finished with a 9-3 regular season record and had many college football fans believing that they deserved a shot in the College Football Playoffs.

A total of five Gamecocks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Five players were selected in first four rounds, which was the first time in program history. Also, the five players that were selected all came from the defensive side of the ball, which was a program record as well and most in school history for one draft.

Nick Emmanwori was the first to come off the board in the second round by Seattle Seahawks with the 35th overall pick. TJ Sanders heard his name called a few picks later with the 41st overall pick by the Buffalo Bills. Demetrius Knight Jr. was selected 49th overall by the Cincinatti Bengals. The Los Angeles Chargers selected Kyle Kennard with 125th overall pick and finally, Tonka Hemingway was selected 135th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Gamecocks weren’t done as six players have already signed training camp deals with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Rocket Sanders signed with Los Angeles Chargers, Joshua Simon signed with the Atlanta Falcons, Bam Martin-Scott signed with Carolina Panthers, Torricelli Simpkins III signed with the New Orleans Saints, Alex Huntley is headed to Miami to possible make the Dolphins roster and Gage Larvadain signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Certainly, a good look for the Shane Beamer and his Gamecocks’ program after a successful season on the field and a good off-season with recruiting. Hopefully both programs can keep building on their 2024 success that could possibly bring another title back to the state of South Carolina.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews