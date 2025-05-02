WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Wolverines varsity baseball team found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Wednesday evening as they celebrated Senior Night. Whitmire(8-13, 6-5 region 2-A) fell 8-1 to Ware Shoals (16-6, 9-3 region 2-A).

The Wolverines were looking to upset the Hornets for the second night in-a-row after defeating them 6-3 on Tuesday, April 22nd in a road region battle. They returned home for Senior Night on Wednesday, April 23rd in hopes to send the seniors out with a win. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Elijah Alexander got the start on the mound for the Whitmire and he gave up four quick scores in the first inning. His defense also let him down in the loss by committing four errors in the game.

The Wolverines didn’t have much going at the plate. They only had four hits in the game and left runners stranded on base throughout the game. Senior Blake Stribble reached base three times off of a walks in the game. Seniors Xzye Stephens and Chris Mathis both recorded hits in the game.

The visiting Hornets added two runs each in the third and fifth innings to extend their lead to 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Wolverines scored their lone run at the bottom of the seventh inning in an attempt to make a late game comeback that fell short.

“We did not have the same energy as the night before. A couple of miscues did us in and we did not swing the bat well enough to keep up. I am thankful for our five Seniors and am looking forward watching them compete the next couple of weeks,” said head coach Chris Martin.

Seniors Kayshaun Schumpert, Mathis, Stribble, Stephens and Aiden Vicars were all celebrated. Whitmire will be off until April 28th when they face Calhoun Falls Charter in road region battle.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews