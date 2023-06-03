Experience, network and build community! If you are a young professional between the ages of 21 and 40 and looking for a fun way to meet other young professionals and be involved in the community, consider joining Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP). NYP is a place for members to come together for community involvement, professional development and to have fun and socialize. We have a lot of great monthly events planned throughout the year, along with incredible opportunities to grow connections and get involved in various philanthropic projects.

We host monthly social events which include dinner nights, that feature our local restaurants, networking socials and family friendly events! Our recent past events have been trivia night at Genesis Hub, dinner night out at Steven W’s, and our summer kick off at the Gullywasher Splash Park where we cooked out and gave away two season passes.

The Newberry County Young Professionals also has several opportunities to be involved in the community through philanthropic programs. One of our ongoing projects is the sponsorship of two free little pantry boxes around the county. Our current locations are Dr. Grant Park in the Vincent Street neighborhood (1719 Vincent Street) and 1609 Milligan Street (in front of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, across from Mollohon Park). The free little pantry is a project aimed at helping to combat food and other essential item scarcities in the county. Community members can drop off items at the boxes to help contribute to the cause and anyone in need can pick up canned goods and other basic supplies. We do anticipate adding a third location later this year. We will also be sponsoring a HUGS drive which will focus on collecting essential clothing items for children in the Newberry County school district.

We have several exciting events coming up in the next few months and encourage those that may be interested in learning more about NYP to come out and experience our community. On Tuesday, June 13, we will be hosting our second dinner night out at the newly opened Mi Casa Grande on Wilson Road. Also, mark your calendars for our popular Drinks on the Bricks event which is slated for August 4.

Follow us on social media @newberryp via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on all things Newberry County Young Professionals. Please also let us know you’re interested in supporting or getting involved with the Newberry County Young professionals by emailing newberrycountyyp@gmail.com or reaching out to any of our 2023 board members. Membership is $30 for the year and links to our membership form can be found on our social media sites, and webpage within the Newberry County Chamber’s website: www.newberrycountychamber.com/newberry-county-young-professionals.

We hope to hear from you and see you at an event soon!

About Newberry County Young Professionals: The purpose of Newberry County Young Professionals is to promote an environment that attracts and retains young professionals to Newberry County with the goal of making Newberry a more enjoyable and vibrant place to live, work, and play while developing future leaders.

About Matthew Hamilton: Matthew Hamilton is a board member with the Newberry County Young Professionals. Matt works for the University of South Carolina as Associate Director for Scholar Recruitment, recruiting high ability students and managing admissions for the University’s Honors College and Scholar Programs. He was originally brought to Newberry to work in higher education and joined the Young Professionals to meet and network within our community.