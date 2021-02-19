When it seems everything is going really well we better look out because Satan is close by trying to steal, kill and destroy the goodness that we have been enjoying.

The wisdom of God gives us strength; it is ours to claim through an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ.

His wisdom matures us and helps us press on in spite of things we don’t understand. The only hope we have is in the Lord.

Seems everywhere we turn there is something that will try to steal our joy.

But if we keep our thoughts and our mind on Jesus and His promises we can have true peace.

“The Lord will give strength unto his people; the Lord will bless his people with peace.” Psalm 29:11.

In this world we will face many trials, but in Jesus we can have peace.

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” John 14:27.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.