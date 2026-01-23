BRISTOL, TN — In their second match of the 2026 season, the Newberry College men’s volleyball team dropped a four-set decision at King University, falling 3–1 (25–20, 25–17, 23–25, 25–18) on Friday night in Bristol, Tennessee. The Wolves continued to show growth and competitiveness in just the second outing of the program’s history, highlighted by a hard-fought third set that resulted in Newberry’s first set victory of the season.

Newberry’s balanced offense was paced by senior Lucas Nieves, who led the Wolves with eight kills, while Preston Anderson added seven and Timothy Cox chipped in six. Setter Tibulo Smith led the attack with 19 assists and was supported by Greyson Crumpton, who contributed six of his own. On the defensive end, Cox had a team-high 10 digs and Nieves added seven, helping Newberry finish with 36 digs as a team.

The Newberry front line also recorded eight total blocks, with Carson Kramer posting four and both Nieves and Ignacio Rodriguez with three each. Carson Kramer provided two service aces, with Anderson and Crumpton each adding an ace of their own.

While the Wolves came up short in the overall result, Newberry’s first set win of the season and strong individual efforts provide encouraging signs as the young program continues its inaugural campaign.

The Wolves will hit the road next for a tri-match at Warren Wilson University on Friday, January 23rd.