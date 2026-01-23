NEWBERRY — Newberry College Athletics announced that veteran administrator and coach Chuck Mullen has been appointed as Director of Game Operations and Facilities.

Mullen comes to Newberry College after serving as Recreation and Operations Superintendent at Hilton Head Island Recreation Association. He also served a Sport and Recreation Supervisor for the City of Hartsville Parks and Recreation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to our staff,” said Deputy Athletics Director Wayne Alexander. “His experience, attention to detail, and passion for excellence will be a tremendous asset to our department. He brings a fresh perspective and a strong vision for game operations, and we are confident his leadership will elevate the way we manage and present our events. We are excited about the direction he will take our game operations and the positive impact he will have on the overall student-athlete and fan experience.”

His experience as a coach include serving as head volleyball coach at Coker, St. Francis (Pa.) and Columbia College (S.C.). He also served as a student-athlete mentor at the University of South Carolina.

“I am thrilled to be onboard with Newberry College and the Athletic Department,” said Mullen. “Newberry has an established standard of excellence, and we are looking to uphold that standard from an operational and game day experience for both Newberry College and the visiting community. I am very thankful to Sean Johnson, Wayne Alexander and the search committee for this opportunity.”

Mullen earned his graduate and undergraduate degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.