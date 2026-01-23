WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams delivered a competitive showing at the JDL Mondo College Invite, highlighted by strong sprinting, solid relay performances, and multiple top-20 finishes in the field events.

Men’s Highlights

Addison O’Cain ran the 60 meter hurdles (8.51) earning himself a 13th place finish. In the 200 meters, John Shivers paced the Wolves with a 22.62 finish (18th overall), while Stephone Scales (27th, 22.80) and Landon Tucker (28th, 22.81) added key depth.

In the 400 meters, Nehemiah Smith turned in a strong 53.21 for 26th place, with Ethan Linder (30th, 53.82) close behind. The distance crew was led by Drew Benson’s 4:37.64 mile (46th) and Jordan Kent’s 4:40.91 (53rd), while Camden Longdon ran 9:52.00 for 49th in the 3000 meters.

In the field, sophomore Dwayne Weiters recorded the Wolves’ top jump of the day, placing 11th in the long jump at 6.53 meters and also finished 4th in the triple jump with a mark of 14.53 meters. Freshman Dejon Barber placed 10th in the triple jump (13.66m), while Nigel Landrum cleared 1.83 meters in the high jump for 16th place.

In the throws, Timothy Hartman led Newberry with a 14.51 meter weight throw for 11th place, while Jhayden Gettison placed 14th in the shot put (12.42m) and Jaxson Moody finished 18th (12.02m).

Newberry’s relay squads also shined. The men’s 4×400 relay finished 7th in 3:22.00 – a new Division II #52 time, and the 4×800 relay placed 3rd with a time of 8:46.85.

Women’s Highlights

The Wolves women showed their speed in the 60 meter hurdles, where Alexandra Thomas led Newberry with a 9.14 finish for 19th place, followed by Zakarah Powell (44th, 10.91).

In the 200 meters, Thomas placed 14th with a time of 25.98, while Kamryn Adderton ran 26.73 for 33rd and Bryanna Thompson followed at 26.77 for 36th. In the 400 meters, Nia Quimby placed 30th in 1:06.70, with Tatiyana Prawl (31st, 1:06.74) right behind her.

Newberry’s top distance performance came from Olivia Hare, who finished 29th in the mile with a time of 5:32.65.

In the field, sophomore Meah Jackson placed 12th in the long jump with a mark of 5.21 meters (17-1.25), the top jump of the day for the Wolves. In the throws, freshman Kylynn Boyd placed 21st in the shot put (9.94m), followed by Adele Hillier (35th, 8.00m) and Catherine Glover (41st, 7.05m).

In the weight throw, Adele Hillier led Newberry with a 9.72 meter throw for 23rd place, while Kylynn Boyd placed 25th (9.64m) and Catherine Glover finished 27th (7.68m).

The Wolves wrapped up the meet with a strong showing in the 4×400 meter relay, placing 7th in 4:08.37, ranking #84 in Division II #84.