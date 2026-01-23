PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina’s Ryker Woolstenhulme reach a great milestone in his high school wrestling on last week by earning his 100th career win. The junior is undefeated so far on the season and is a favorite to take home the region title and 2A state title.

Last season, Woolstenhulme came up just short in the state championship and finished as the 2A runner-up for his weight class. He is looking to avenge that loss and finish the job this season.

He is also a member of the varsity football team and varsity boys’ soccer team. He has made been an all-region selection in football, wrestling and soccer. In addtion, has made all-county and all-state in football this season. Congratulations to Woolstenhulme on a fantastic high school career and good luck for the remainder of the season.

