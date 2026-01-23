NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club held their annual end of the year awards banquet to celebrate the local student-athletes. The celebration took place on Monday, Jan. 12th at Central United Methodist Church in Downtown Newberry off of College Street.

Newberry High School and Newberry College gave all of the locals a season to remember. Whitmire and Mid-Carolina also had very good seasons as well. Newberry High School advanced to the 3A Quarterfinals and finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2001. Newberry College finished the season 9-1, won the South Atlantic Conference and advanced to the Division II Semifinals, which made program history.

Mid-Carolina claimed a share of the region title, which was their first since 1991 and they also hosted a home playoff game for the first time since 2010.

After all the wonderful student-athletes were recognized and received their awards, Mike Ayers graced the podium with wise words about the current state of recruitment, college football and shared years of experience coupled with a lot of passion, still! Ayers spent 3o years as Wofford head coach and three years as an assistant at Wofford before he took over as head coach. He retired in December 2017, but still is regarding as one of the best coaches in program history. He made appearances in the Division II Playoffs in 1990 and 1991, the Division I FCS Playoffs in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017, and claimed Southern Conference titles in 2003, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2017 at Wofford.

Kenton Caldwell took home the Donnie Shell Award, which is awarded to the best player in Newberry County for the season. In addition, a new award was added this season titled the Willie Scott Award. It goes to the a former Newberry County student-athlete that is still contributing in the community. This year award winner was Blake Arnolt.

2025 All-County Team

Wyatt Mazza, Mid-Carolina

Cash Knight, Mid-Carolina

Ryker Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina

Jamel Howse, Newberry High School

Lebron Lyles, Newberry High School

Thomas DeWalt, Newberry High School

Dalton Williams, Whitmire

D’Angelo Ruff, Whitmire

Kingston Green, Whitmire

Donnie Shell Award Winner- Kenton Caldwell

2025 All-Academic

Wyatt Mazza, Mid-Carolina

Brice Ruff, Mid-Carolina

Brady Chapman, Newberry High School

Julian Senn, Newberry High School

Jaden Clark, Whitmire

Gray Robertson, Whitmire

2025 College Award Winners

Reed Charpia- Offensive Player of the Year for Newberry College

Mikey Blandin- Defensive Player of the Year for Newberry College

Burke Nettles- Special Teams Player of the Year for Newberry College

2025 Observer Award Winners

Kenton Caldwell, Newberry High School – Most Valuable Player

Jamere Crooks, Newberry High School – Offensive Player of the Year

Julian Senn, Newberry High School – Defensive Player of the Year

Ty Abrams, Newberry High School – Newcomer of the Year

Cash Knight, Mid-Carolina – Newcomer of the Year

D’Angelo Ruff, Whitmire – Newcomer of the Year

Ryker Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina – Special Teams Player of the Year

Cash Brown, Newberry – Returner of the Year

