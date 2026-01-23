HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Newberry College Wolves men’s wrestling team delivered a complete performance on Thursday night, earning a 29-15 dual victory over Coker University and showcasing depth from top to bottom of the lineup.

The Wolves jumped out to an early lead at 125 pounds, where Ricky Springs set the tone with an offensive-heavy effort, securing a 17-1 technical fall at 5:33 to put Newberry up 5-0. Momentum continued at 133 as Hunter McCullough needed just 3:39 to pin Weston Bare, extending the Wolves’ lead and igniting the Newberry bench. At 141, Ben Guilliam stayed composed in a tight bout, earning a 4-2 decision to give the Wolves a commanding early advantage.

Coker answered back in the middle weights, picking up wins at 149 and 157 to narrow the gap, but Newberry quickly regained control. At 165, Bo Perkins delivered one of the night’s biggest moments, battling through a tough match before earning a fall at 5:17, pushing the Wolves further ahead. Coker earned another boost at 174, but Newberry’s response was decisive down the stretch.

At 184, Hayven Jenkins controlled the action in an 8-5 decision, followed by John Parker-Wilson at 197, who earned an 8-3 decision with strong top work and mat awareness. The dual concluded at heavyweight with Rylan Madison sealing the team victory, posting an 8-2 decision to cap off the Wolves’ night and lock in the 29-15 final score.

The Wolves will hit the mats again at home against Belmont Abbey College on January 29th.