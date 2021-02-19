Women’s tennis picked seventh in SAC Preseason Poll

ROCK HILL — The Newberry women’s tennis team has been picked to finish seventh in the South Atlantic Conference, as announced last week by the conference office.

The doubles team of Judit Gonzalez Agud and Elisa Aguirre were picked to the All-Conference Second Team as well.

The Wolves are coming off a COVID-19 shortened season that saw them compile a record of 15-3, with a conference record of 1-2. They won all 10 of their fall matches, including a 6-0 win over Spartanburg Methodist. They finished the season with a 4-3 win over Limestone. Amy Griffiths will be one of the leaders for Newberry, coming off a 13-4 record, including a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Carson-Newman on March 7.

The doubles pairing of Gonzalez Agud and Aguirre were 10-5 as the No. 1 doubles pairing for the Wolves and won three of their final four matches. They picked up a big win against No. 16 Florida Atlantic on Feb. 29, winning 6-1. As singles, Gonzalez Agud was 11-4 overall, with a 2-1 record in conference matches while Aguirre was 9-4 on the season, closing the season with a three-match win streak, including a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Limestone in what would end up being the season finale.

The Wolves will open the 2021 season on Feb. 6 when they host Southern Wesleyan at the Oakland Tennis Center. They will open SAC play Feb. 18 when they travel to Charlotte, N.C. to take on Queens University.