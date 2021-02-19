NA basketball picks up two wins

NEWBERRY — Tony McLean scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Newberry Academy boys’ basketball team to a 72-54 victory over Wardlaw Saturday, in Johnston.

McLean hit 15 of 21 shots from the field, Payton Gardner scored 17 points, Evan Graves 9, Ryan Brown 8 and James Graham 1, for the Eagles.

It was the Eagles second win of the week as they defeated W.W. King 47-28 last Tuesday, in Batesburg. Payton Gardner led the Eagles with 29 points. McLean scored 9 points, Brown 7 and Graves 2.

The Academy boys are now 16-4 on the season. Their SCISA playoff seeding will be announced this week, and playoffs will begin Saturday.