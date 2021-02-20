NEWBERRY — Jacqueline Aldrete recorded her first career hat trick last week as the Wolves took the field for the first time in 15 months, winning 6-0 over Emmanuel College.

This was Aldrete’s second multi-goal game at Newberry, with her last one coming Oct. 16, 2019, against Coker. Jaidyn Jacobs also scored a pair of goals for the Wolves and recorded an assist.

Newberry quickly opened the scoring, with Aldrete needing just 3:42 before she taking a pass from Jacobs and slipping it past the Lions goalkeeper to give Newberry the 1-0 lead. Jacobs would get in the goal column at the 33:45 mark, when she scored an unassisted goal.

The Wolves had eight shots in the first half, five of which were on goal. Their defense was stellar in the half, only allowing one shot, which sailed harmlessly wide of keeper Delaney Hood.

After halftime, Aldrete scored her second goal of the game, taking a pass from Salley Slice and putting it in the back of the net, pushing the lead to 3-0.

The Wolves then scored a pair of goals within three minutes, with Aldrete scoring her third of the game off a pass from Vanessa Baird at 67:26. Jacobs scored her second of the game two minutes later, making it a 5-0 Newberry lead. They added an insurance goal at 83:37 when Monica Jimenez scored unassisted.

As a team, the Wolves outshot the Lions 16-5, with a 11-3 advantage in shots on goal. Newberry also had five corner kicks in the game compared to four corner kicks for the Lions. Aldrete and Jacobs tied for the team lead in shots (6) and shots on goal (5). This was the first time that Newberry had multiple players score two or more goals in a single game since Aug. 31, 2018, when they beat Francis Marion 6-1.

Newberry will be back on the field Thursday, Feb. 18, when they host Shaw University. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the Smith Road Complex.