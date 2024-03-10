SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA) in partnership with the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health (IMPH) was announced as a winner of the 2023 South Carolina Notable State Documents Awards.

For its work Addressing Social Isolation in Older Adults as a Determinant of Health, SCDOA and IMPH won in the category of Monographs (physical or born digital).

While social isolation finds its way to all ages, this focus centers on the impact it has on older adults in our state. In this report, readers learn about the effect social isolation has on the physical and mental health of older adults. The recommendations in the report are noted as the top areas of concern, and include suggested ways to reduce problems associated with social isolation in our most vulnerable population.

“Social isolation in older adults is a top priority for our agency,” says Connie Munn, Director of SCDOA. “We are very proud of the work and partnership with the Institute of Medicine and Public Health to help combat social isolation in older adults. This report will help us continue to be vigilant in our five-year plan and ensure that we all have a role to play in reducing social isolation among our older adults.”

A task force of 40-plus members developed the report’s recommendations along with feedback captured from older adults experiencing social isolation or serving as caregivers for socially isolated older adults.

“We are proud of our partnership with the SC Department on Aging and the work of the Social Isolation in Older Adults Taskforce,” says Maya Pack, executive director of IMPH. “We are thrilled that the work will continue under the Office for the Study of Aging at the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina with an inclusive, ongoing coalition titled South Carolina’s Operation to Confront Social Isolation and Loneliness (SOCIAL Aging).”