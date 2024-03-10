Some people try to obtain happiness in their earthly possessions. Sure you will be happy when you buy things you want.

But that will only last for awhile. Soon you will get tired of the things you have. Then you will be looking for something else to buy or some other way to make you happy. You can have true happiness when you accept Jesus Christ as your Saviour.

“Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” Romans 5: 1

When we have peace it brings happiness. And when we are happy, we have peace.

I am not saying that we will never have to face situations that will make us sad. But we will have a friend in Jesus Christ to help us.

The most miserable time of my life was when I didn’t have a relationship with Jesus. The happiest time of my life was when I accepted Jesus as my Saviour.

There is no formula for happiness, it comes from God for each individual and each situation.

Only true peace and happiness comes from God.