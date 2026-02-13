Wolves sign 33 in-state prospects
NEWBERRY — Newberry College head football coach Todd Knight announced new additions to the Wolves football program for the 2026 season.
The group includes nine mid-year transfers and 36 high school seniors, 33 of which hail from South Carolina.
Newberry College is coming off its best season in school history finishing 12-2 and ranked #4 in the country after advancing to the NCAA Division 2 semifinals in 2025.
The Wolves host their Spring Football Game Saturday, April 18 at 12 noon at Setzler Field.
PLayer’s Name | Position | Previous School
Mid-Year Transfers
Kaden Barnett | QB |Fort Mill (Nathan Ford HS/Myrtle Beach Collegiate)
Aiden Brantley | TE | Conway (North Greenville/Conway HS)
Adrian Chandler | WR | Williston (Howard University/Elko HS)
Shamare Dendy | DB | Woodruff (Chowan/Georgia Military/Woodruff HS)
Matt Pack Jr. | RB | Columbia (Coastal Carolina/Wingate/AC Flora HS)
Jack Settle | OL | Inman (Mars Hill/Chapman HS)
Tanner Staton | QB | Lexington (Wofford/ Brookland-Cayce HS)
Cortez Thomas | DE | Cordele, Ga. (Point University/Crisp County HS)
Isaiah Williams | TE | Jasper, Ga. (Kennesaw State/Pickens HS)
Incoming High School Seniors
Mario Anderson | OLB | Irmo (Dutch Fork HS)
Donte Bell | FS | North Augusta (North Augusta HS)
Corey Cole | WR | Spartanburg (Dorman HS)
Ashton Davis | P/K | Blythewood (Blythewood HS)
Caleb Davis | OLB | Chapin (Chapin HS)
Chanson Evans | OT | Columbia (Dreher HS)
Ny’Jher Gano | CB | Columbia (Richland Northeast HS)
Brysen Ginn | ILB | Fort Mill (South Pointe HS)
Bricey Gore | OLB | North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach HS)
Khalil Green | CB | Darlington (Darlington HS)
Grayson Gunter | OLB | Gilbert (Gilbert HS)
Ben Hendrix | WR | Blythewood (Blythewood HS)
JaCorreun Howze | WR | Richburg (Lewisville HS)
Trevor Kalisz | QB | Summerville (Ashley Ridge HS)
Mathews Lago | K/P | Marietta, GA (Pope HS)
Tra’von Lee | DE | Woodruff (Woodruff HS)
Lebron Lyles | OL | Newberry (Newberry HS)
Landon Mapson | DE | Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)
Colione Martin | RB | Irmo (Dutch Fork HS)
Zay Meadows | DT | Spartanburg (Dorman HS)
Emari Nance | FS | Anderson (T L Hanna HS)
Zori Pierce | QB | Lamar (Lamar HS)
Jackson Rodgers | TE | Kershaw (North Central HS)
Da’Shan Scriven | FS | Sumter (Crestwood HS)
Jaris Sinkfield | WR | Thomson, GA (Thomson HS)
Kenshon Speaks | OT | Beaufort (Beaufort HS)
Aaden Starnes | OT | Hartsville (Hartsville HS)
River Thayne | TE | Myrtle Beach (Carolina Forest HS)
Marquavius Turmon | OL | Calhoun Falls (Calhoun Falls HS)
Garrison Vaughan | OL | Laurens (Laurens Academy HS)
Dy’Lon White | DT | Green Sea (Green Sea Floyds HS)
Shaheed Williams | DB | Edgefield (Strom Thurmond HS)
Dontrell Wilson | DT | Camden (Camden HS)
Amadre Wooden | RB | Batesburg-Leesville (Batesburg-Leesville HS)
Jordan Wright | CB | Mount Pleasant (Oceanside Collegiate Academy)
Jordan Antonio Wright | DT | Newberry (Newberry HS)