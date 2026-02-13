Wolves sign 33 in-state prospects

NEWBERRY — Newberry College head football coach Todd Knight announced new additions to the Wolves football program for the 2026 season.

The group includes nine mid-year transfers and 36 high school seniors, 33 of which hail from South Carolina.

Newberry College is coming off its best season in school history finishing 12-2 and ranked #4 in the country after advancing to the NCAA Division 2 semifinals in 2025.

The Wolves host their Spring Football Game Saturday, April 18 at 12 noon at Setzler Field.

PLayer’s Name | Position | Previous School

Mid-Year Transfers

Kaden Barnett | QB |Fort Mill (Nathan Ford HS/Myrtle Beach Collegiate)

Aiden Brantley | TE | Conway (North Greenville/Conway HS)

Adrian Chandler | WR | Williston (Howard University/Elko HS)

Shamare Dendy | DB | Woodruff (Chowan/Georgia Military/Woodruff HS)

Matt Pack Jr. | RB | Columbia (Coastal Carolina/Wingate/AC Flora HS)

Jack Settle | OL | Inman (Mars Hill/Chapman HS)

Tanner Staton | QB | Lexington (Wofford/ Brookland-Cayce HS)

Cortez Thomas | DE | Cordele, Ga. (Point University/Crisp County HS)

Isaiah Williams | TE | Jasper, Ga. (Kennesaw State/Pickens HS)

Incoming High School Seniors

Mario Anderson | OLB | Irmo (Dutch Fork HS)

Donte Bell | FS | North Augusta (North Augusta HS)

Corey Cole | WR | Spartanburg (Dorman HS)

Ashton Davis | P/K | Blythewood (Blythewood HS)

Caleb Davis | OLB | Chapin (Chapin HS)

Chanson Evans | OT | Columbia (Dreher HS)

Ny’Jher Gano | CB | Columbia (Richland Northeast HS)

Brysen Ginn | ILB | Fort Mill (South Pointe HS)

Bricey Gore | OLB | North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach HS)

Khalil Green | CB | Darlington (Darlington HS)

Grayson Gunter | OLB | Gilbert (Gilbert HS)

Ben Hendrix | WR | Blythewood (Blythewood HS)

JaCorreun Howze | WR | Richburg (Lewisville HS)

Trevor Kalisz | QB | Summerville (Ashley Ridge HS)

Mathews Lago | K/P | Marietta, GA (Pope HS)

Tra’von Lee | DE | Woodruff (Woodruff HS)

Lebron Lyles | OL | Newberry (Newberry HS)

Landon Mapson | DE | Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)

Colione Martin | RB | Irmo (Dutch Fork HS)

Zay Meadows | DT | Spartanburg (Dorman HS)

Emari Nance | FS | Anderson (T L Hanna HS)

Zori Pierce | QB | Lamar (Lamar HS)

Jackson Rodgers | TE | Kershaw (North Central HS)

Da’Shan Scriven | FS | Sumter (Crestwood HS)

Jaris Sinkfield | WR | Thomson, GA (Thomson HS)

Kenshon Speaks | OT | Beaufort (Beaufort HS)

Aaden Starnes | OT | Hartsville (Hartsville HS)

River Thayne | TE | Myrtle Beach (Carolina Forest HS)

Marquavius Turmon | OL | Calhoun Falls (Calhoun Falls HS)

Garrison Vaughan | OL | Laurens (Laurens Academy HS)

Dy’Lon White | DT | Green Sea (Green Sea Floyds HS)

Shaheed Williams | DB | Edgefield (Strom Thurmond HS)

Dontrell Wilson | DT | Camden (Camden HS)

Amadre Wooden | RB | Batesburg-Leesville (Batesburg-Leesville HS)

Jordan Wright | CB | Mount Pleasant (Oceanside Collegiate Academy)

Jordan Antonio Wright | DT | Newberry (Newberry HS)