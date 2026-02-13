NEWBERRY — Newberry High School celebrated one of the largest senior class football signings in school history. Eight seniors have signed so far and seven signed on National Signing Day, which was Wednesday, Feb. 4th. The Bulldogs had to move theirs back to Thursday, Feb. 5th.

Jamere Crooks, Jordan Wright, Cash Brown, Le’Matthis ‘Tank’ Whitener, Lebron Lyles, Kalvin Sims and Julian Senn all signed with their college programs in the gymnasium of Newberry High School. They were all surrounded by their families, friends and coaches who have helped them through their journey.

This now makes eight seniors from Newberry High School. Jamel Howse already signed in December to attend Appalachian State and was an early enrollee for the spring semester.

Presbyterian College

Crooks and Senn will both Blue Hose next season. Crooks dominated this year for the Bulldogs at wide receiver and defensive back. He tallied 54 receptions, 819 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns and two interceptions during the regular season. He was named all-region, all-county and participated in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl.

Senn was the captain of the Bulldogs’ defense this season from his middle linebacker position. He led the team with 135 total tackles, had two sacks and two fumble recoveries during the regular season. He also was selected to play in the Native All-American game that took place on December 15, 2025 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Newberry College

Wright and Lyles will literally be playing less than five miles away from their high school at Newberry College. Wright played his best football late in the season. The senior defensive tackle tallied 66 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Lyles spent time at offensive and defensive line throughout his career at Newberry High School, but this year he mainly played on the offensive line. He helped the Bulldogs high powered offense average 37.1 points per game this season.

Appalachian State

Brown and Howse will be reunited as teammates for the Mountaineers in Boone, North Carolina. Howse is a three-star prospect at tight end that was once committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks, but flipped his commitment midway through his senior season. He had 52 receptions, 686 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a senior. Both were second best on the team. He also received all-region, all-state honors and was selected to play in the Carolinas Shrine Bowl.

Brown finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards this year as a senior. He tallied 36 receptions, 642 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina

Whitener was a force on the offensive line for the Bulldogs this season. He spent time at guard and tackle using his 6-foot-5 frame to move opposing defensive lineman and helped his team rush for 340.6 yards per game en route to a perfect regular season.

University of Pikeville

Sims was another towering senior offensive lineman that helped the Bulldogs dominate upfront this season. He spent time between guard and tackle. The cool and calm demeanor that he displays off the field is a different animal that is displayed on the field. He will take that demeanor and nasty edge to Pikeville, KY to help get the Bears back on track after a disappointing 4-6 season.

