County Council recognizes employee milestones

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Continuing with a new tradition that began last year, Newberry County Council celebrated the milestones of two employees during the most recent County Council meeting last week.

Chase Goodwin was the first to be recognized for five years of service with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Goodwin was not in attendance, but County Administrator Ted Luckadoo shared a few words about Goodwin and his contributions to the county.

Goodwin began working for the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in the Patrol Division where he was later promoted to his current position as sergeant on the night shift. Luckadoo said Sheriff Lee Foster and his team called Goodwin intelligent, witty and a high performer, always striving for constant improvement.

Haley Gantt was recognized for 10 years of service to with the Sheriff’s Office.

Gantt began her career with the County as an officer in Newberry County Animal Control. Luckadoo said in September, she joined the Sheriff’s Office as a Class-3 deputy where she focuses on supporting the vast information technology resources of the Sheriff’s Office. Gantt has been a great addition to the department, he said, and always performs high quality work and has a good sense of humor.

Other business:

• Council heard a presentation regarding FEMA Reimbursement from Hurricane Helene by Chris Wood and John Berquist of Berquist Consulting, highlighting the timeline of repairs for areas in the county that experienced significant damage following Hurricane Helene.

• Council unanimously passed the second reading of an ordinance that would provide for the issuance and sale of a general obligation bond not exceeding $405,000 in principal amount, to prescribe the purposes for which the proceeds of said bond shall be expended, to provide for the payment of said bond and other matters related.

• Council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement by and between Newberry County and Project Nova 2025 to provide for payment of fee-in-lieu of taxes; authorizing certain infrastructure credits and other related matters.