Chamber welcomes YardMaster Exterminating!

Newberry County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed YardMaster Exterminating to Newberry during a recent ribbon cutting ceremony. Cody Word has taken the reins of the business started by his father and continues to provide pest control service from his location at 687 Hillbrook Lane. YardMaster specializes in comprehensive pest control solutions for both residential and commercial customers, including treatments for common insects, termites, mosquitoes, and other unwanted pests. The company has proudly served the Newberry community since 1991, and emphasizes safe, effective service with a satisfaction guarantee. For service, contact 803-221-2924, [email protected], or YardMasterUSA.com.

Courtesy photo