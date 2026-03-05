Gray named Assistant City Manager

NEWBERRY – Taylor Gray has recently joined the City of Newberry as Assistant City Manager.

Gray comes to the city from the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) where she was a program manager, managing grants and special projects. Within her role with the RIA, Gray oversaw 14 counties.

Gray obtained her undergraduate degree in special education from Columbia College and has a master’s in education, with a focus on divergent learning. After spending time working in the education field, Gray said many things had changed in education and she was looking to move in another direction.

Having been in local government previously and in a grants and special project management role, Gray said she really wanted to come back to local government and expand her repertoire of things.

“At RIA, I worked a lot with procurement and contracts, so when I saw the position at the City of Newberry, I thought I would put my name in the hat and see what happened,” she said.

Gray said she loves projects, being ‘boots on the ground,’ and working with and talking to people.

“All of those things combined felt like this position might be a good fit,” she said.

In her role as assistant city manager, Gray is hoping to continue infrastructure improvements, improving our community and community relations.

She and her husband Cole are from Lexington, S.C. and together they have a baby boy, Owen.

In her free time, Gray said she enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with her family.

City Manager Jason Taylor said he was excited to welcome Gray to the City of Newberry’s leadership team.

“Her experience in grants and special projects brings a valuable skill set that will strengthen our ability to advance key initiatives and serve our community,” Taylor said.