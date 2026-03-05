History brought to life during Living Wax Museum

NEWBERRY — For the eighth year in a row, history came alive as third, fourth and fifth grade students are Newberry Elementary participated in a Black History Month Living Wax Museum in celebration of Black History Month last Friday.

Newberry Elementary teacher Brooke Tolbert said this year the museum was structured differently with each student choosing a figure based off of their standards and what they’re learning in class.

She said the students worked in groups to make their respective projects come to life.

Students Erin Harris, Jaiden English and Leilani Benitez were just three of many students who participated in the Living Wax Museum.

Harris represented Harriet Tubman, English chose Langston Hughes and Benitez chose to present Benjamin Davis Jr.

Benitez and English said when it came to picking the person they wanted to represent, they picked the one that was best for them out of four possible options.

“I picked mine because he was the only male out of my four choices,” English said.

During the event, students gave a brief presentation on the person they chose. Throughout the process, Harris said one thing she learned about Harriet Tubman was that she helped free hundreds of slaves and that she changed her name.

Harris added that it was hard to put together an outfit that represented Tubman, but had fun while doing it.