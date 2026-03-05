What’s stirring in Newberry County?

Farms On Main will open soon at 1207 Main Street downtown. Geoffry and Victoria Long, owners of Long Story Farms, consider their new store an “everyday farmers market” and will include over 40 bins and dispensers for a customer to fill their bags or jars with grits, rice, beans, popcorn and much more, with items selling by the pound. Plus, they’ll have olive oil, spices, their farm’s poultry and pork, other products from the region and fresh baked bread. It will be a unique, fun store.

Fresh off a trip to India for touring and to learn more about yoga, long-time yoga teachers Jane Wyatt and Susan Wessinger reopened Newberry Yoga at 1206 Main Street and offer classes daily.

Nick & Sarah Macken, owners of the popular Southern Suds Laundry Center on College Street, purchased Country Clean on Wilson Road and the young entrepreneurs now operate the dry cleaners and laundromat.

Small businesses in Newberry have new ideas—from spring inventory, to new menu items, to extended hours, etc. Thank you for supporting Newberry businesses.

Express Oil Change is now open on Main Street in front of Lowes with general manager Zach Drigger. Tip—they often have coupons on their website. To the right of KFC, Dutch Bros coffee, which is popular among young consumers for its cold and customizable drinks, should start construction this spring.

Beside Tractor Supply, the building owner has done some construction preparation work and hopes to land a retailer there soon.

The new Newberry Arts Center, at the old Newberry Observer, is now open to great reviews and hosted the SC Clay Conference last weekend with a sold-out 100+ attendees. The Arts Center is offering a wide range of classes for all ages and the grand-opening ribbon-cutting will be April 10.

Construction is underway for the expansion of the Gully Washer Splash Park with funding from the Capital Project Sales Tax. Also at the Recreation Complex, construction of the Miracle League Field for children and adults with special needs will begin in the fall.

The City of Newberry applied last week for a federal grant to build new bridges in West End over Scotts Creek at Drayton, Academy and Charles Streets, all bridges built by the textile mill in 1930’s—1940’s, and for a new sidewalk to Newberry Middle School. Although we were told the odds are 1 in 8 to win the competitive grant, we believe we have a good application and support letters from Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, Congresswoman Sheri Biggs and numerous others. The grants will be awarded in late June.

In new housing, new townhomes are being built on Bay Street (beside Springfield Place). Eleven new homes are planned for the Canterbury neighborhood (off Wilson Road). And duplexes will be built on Radio Street (yes, near WKDK) for Newberry College students.

The warming weather means festivals are on the way, including the 2nd annual Newberry International Festival on March 28 from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. The festival was a big hit in its first year with international food, music, and culture.

Pork in the Park will be April 17 and 18 with barbecue, music and fun. And the Newberry Opera House has a big variety of shows through the spring, including The Spinners on May 23.

It’s a great time to get outside, including at this Saturday’s 1-mile walk at 9:30 a.m. sponsored by Live Healthy Newberry County at the Newberry College Center for Teacher Education. This will be followed the Newberry Health Fair from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. with health screenings, education and risk assessments, sponsored by the Newberry Community Action Team and Newberry County First Steps.

I hope you have a nice early spring.