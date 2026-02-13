COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Carolina Challenge Meet on Feb. 6-7, turning in several strong performances against a deep field of competition. The weekend was highlighted by multiple top 10 finishes, standout relay performances, and personal best marks across the track and field events.

Women’s Track & Field Results

The Newberry Wolves women’s track and field team delivered several strong performances at the Carolina Challenge Meet, highlighted by multiple top-10 finishes across the track and field events.

Cassidy Bouchard turned in one of the top performances of the meet for the Wolves, placing fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 56.25, a mark that also ranked among the top Division II performances nationally. In the sprints, Bryanna Thompson recorded a pair of top-20 finishes, taking 14th in the 60 meters and 14th in the 200 meters, while Addison O’Cain finished 10th in the 60 meter hurdles.

In the distance events, Gaby Darazi placed eighth in the mile, while Olivia Hare secured a seventh place finish in the 3,000 meters. The Wolves also picked up solid results in the field events, led by Meah Jackson, who placed fourth in the high jump, and later added an 11th-place finish in the long jump. Brianna Redmond and Eva Lubke followed closely behind in the long jump, finishing 16th and 17th, respectively.

In the throwing events, Adele Hillier finished 14th in the shot put and later added a 9th-place finish in the weight throw, while Catherine Glover placed 15th in the shot put.

The women’s 4×400 meter relay team capped off the meet with a 10th-place finish, rounding out a productive weekend for the Wolves.

Men’s Track & Field Results

The Newberry Wolves men’s team showcased depth across sprints, distance, relays, and field events, producing several podium and top-10 performances at the Carolina Challenge Meet.

Braylon Reier led the way in the distance events with an outstanding second place finish in the 5,000 meters, while Jonah Wendland followed closely with a third place finish in the same event. Tyler Shumate added another top-10 result on the track, placing sixth in the mile.

In the jumps, Nigel Landrum delivered a strong showing in the high jump, tying for 10th place with a clearance of 1.87 meters. Cohutta Brown recorded an 8th-place finish in the long

jump, while Kendall Parker added an 18th-place finish in the same event. Dwayne Weiters highlighted the horizontal jumps with a fourth place finish in the triple jump.

The throwing events were another bright spot for the Wolves. Jhayden Gattison placed 10th in the shot put and later finished 5th in the weight throw, while Jaylen Cobb added a seventh place finish in the weight throw.

On the track, Jamari Bennett cracked the top 20 in the 60 meters, finishing 20th, while Ethan Linder placed 18th in the 400 meters.

Newberry also posted strong relay performances, highlighted by a second place finish in the Distance Medley Relay and a ninth place finish in the 4×400 meter relay, closing out a competitive weekend for the Wolves.