NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that it will move its health care management major entirely online, effective with the next online term which begins April 29.

The program’s move to an online format will allow the college to better meet growing demand from students and from the health care industry. Students, many of whom are full-time professionals, will be able to complete coursework affordably, anytime, anywhere, and earn their degrees in as few as 18 months. With a wider network of students and an accelerated path to graduation, Newberry will be well-positioned to fill unprecedented needs in the health care field.

“An online format allows us to reach students away from the Newberry campus who want a career in health care management,” said Dr. Steven R. McClung, dean of business, communications & sport. “I believe that this move will grow the program and that it could be one of the largest programs at Newberry College.”

The program, launched in fall 2016, prepares students to pursue the policies and administrative processes outside of direct patient care. Graduates’ career possibilities include work in health insurance, public health agencies, human resources, information systems, public relations, patient care services and more.

For the online program, some core curriculum requirements will be reduced compared with the in-person program. Students will also be able to earn 12 credit hours of internships. Courses will last seven-and-a-half weeks, and students can earn their degrees in as few as 18 months.

Medical and health services managers earn an average salary of $104,830 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The industry is expected to grow by 28% by 2032, with an estimated 54,700 openings each year.

Health care management becomes Newberry’s sixth fully online bachelor’s-level program, joining business administration, criminal justice, psychology, RN-to-BSN, and South Carolina’s only baccalaureate program in respiratory therapy.

Newberry College’s admission is rolling, and prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their spots in the upcoming term. The college also offers a transfer policy for prospective students who already hold college credits.

To learn more about the online Bachelor of Science in health care administration and how to apply, visit newberry.edu or contact Bill Kuehl, director of online and graduate studies enrollment, at 803-321-5276 or OnlineAdmissions@newberry.edu.