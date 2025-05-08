WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Lady Wolverines cruised to a first round at home in the 1A state softball playoffs. Whitmire(18-6, 10-2 region 1-A) defeated Calhoun County(4-9, 4-8 region 3-A) 16-1 to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.

The Lady Wolverines officially started their playoffs run at home on Wednesday, May 7th in hopes of reaching the Upper State finals again. Whitmire dominated the first round matchup against the Saints from start to finish.

Sophomore Kenleigh Epps got the start in the circle for the home team and she was flawless over the two innings that she pitched. She retired the first three batters that she faced on the evening at the top of the first. Whitmire’s offense provided her with some run support at the bottom of the first inning by being the first team to get on the scoreboard with two runs.

Epps repeated the same thing at the top of the second inning by retiring all three of the batters she faced and didn’t allow a hit nor walk. Whitmire picked things up where they left off at the plate for the bottom of the second inning as Raylin Vicars brought home a score behind her RBI single. Then, Vicars steals second base and scores after a throwing error on the stolen base.

Senior Cierra Jones hits a RBI single to add another run to the scoreboard for Whitmire, who now led 5-0. The final score of the bottom of the second inning came with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0 heading into the third inning.

Eighth grade sensation Holly Robertson took over for Epps in the circle at the top of the third inning. She was just as strong in her two innings that she pitched, but did give up one hit.

Robertson struck out the first batter she faced in the inning, but then proceeded to give up a walk and a hit. The Saints took advantage and was able to add a score to cut the deficit. Whitmire limited the damage and held a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning.

Brooklyn Babb was able to get things going at the bottom of the third inning for the Lady Wolverines with a triple. Vicars got her second hit of the day with a RBI triple to bring Babb home for another score. That was all the home team could get out of the inning, but still led 7-1.

Whitmire kicked the door down in the fourth inning by scoring nine runs. It started with a walk that put their first runner on base. Arianna Jenkins, another eighth grade sensation, brought in a run with a RBI double. Senior Makenna Moss-Jenkins got in on the action with a RBI single.

Calhoun County head coach finally saw enough of the on slaughter of runs and made a pitching change. Unfortunately, that didn’t because Epps put the Saints to bed a few batters later with a inside the park home run to clear the bases and give Whitmire a 15-1 lead. The Wolverines added another run before the game was called due to the mercy rule.

“First round win is always big and that’s what I just told the girls. Everybody wants to better at what they do but when you win by 15 runs in the playoffs, you’ll take that. A win is a win and now were 1-0 in the playoffs. Our goal now is to do it again on Friday,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

Whitmire also had extra motivation after finishing second in the region during the regular season and not achieving one of their goals set for themselves at the beginning of the season.

“Them girls don’t like finishing second in anything. They are competitors and I can go down the whole lineup. If they have a bad swing, they want to analyze it. They are competitors and it motivates them. They want to win another district title and continue to move forward to get better everyday. We finally have everyone back healthy and playing so hopefully it starts clicking,” said Campbell.

The Lady Wolverines will return to the diamond on Friday, May 9th to face McBee at home. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

