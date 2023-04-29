First place in the chicken category, second place in the pork category and overall winner: Butts “R” Us. Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The following are the winners from this year’s Pork in the Park competition, sanctioned by the Southern Barbecue Network:

Chicken category:

• Third place – Chicka Piga Moo.

• Second place – SC Smokey D’s.

• First place – Butts “R” Us.

Ribs category:

• Third place – Fu Man Que.

• Second place – Firehouse Smokers.

• First place – Ultimate Tailgaters.

Pork category:

• Third place – Lakeview BBQ.

• Second place – Butts “R” Us.

• First place – Back Draft BBQ.

Reserved Grand Champion: Ultimate Tailgaters.

Overall: Butts “R” Us.