NEWBERRY — The following are the winners from this year’s Pork in the Park competition, sanctioned by the Southern Barbecue Network:
Chicken category:
• Third place – Chicka Piga Moo.
• Second place – SC Smokey D’s.
• First place – Butts “R” Us.
Ribs category:
• Third place – Fu Man Que.
• Second place – Firehouse Smokers.
• First place – Ultimate Tailgaters.
Pork category:
• Third place – Lakeview BBQ.
• Second place – Butts “R” Us.
• First place – Back Draft BBQ.
Reserved Grand Champion: Ultimate Tailgaters.
Overall: Butts “R” Us.